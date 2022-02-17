Rhinos have drafted former Super League players Kyle Trout and Tom Holmes from Featherstone Rovers into their squad, along with Hunslet’s Rian Rowley and Charley Bodman and Oli Burton, of Batley Bulldogs.

Burton and Rowley are both Rhinos academy products.

First team squad members Jack Sinfield, Oli Field and Levi Edwards are also included.

Tom Holmes, left and Oli Field were on opposite sides when Featherstone hosts Leeds in a pre-season game but will team up for Rhinos' reserves. Picture by Tony Johnson.

It will be some of the players’ second game this year, after Rhinos were beaten 34-6 at Hunslet in the Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy tie two weeks ago.

“It’s a young team, but good for them to get some game time under their belt and go out and have a crack,” Walker said.

“We want to try and right some of the wrongs from Hunslet, ie discipline.

“It is hard at the best of times and especially for young lads - once you get three or four penalties go against you, it is hard to get yourself out of the rut with all the defence you ahve to do. That will be my biggest message to them.”

Hunslet's Rian Rowley will feature for Rhinos reserves on Friday. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Walker is also coach of Rhinos’ academy, who will be playing in alternate weeks to the reserves.He said: “It is a challenge really and good for a young coach, even more so that we are pulling in players from elsewhere.

“It is a matter of getting them motivated, because you haven’t time to coach them as such or work on stuff as much as you’d like.

“It’s about finding that balance; keeping it simple, but having a decent enough message that they know what they’re doing. With the academy you have longer time to work on things, more sessions with them.”

