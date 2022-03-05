Championship preview: Leeds Rhinos’ Jarrod O’Connor and Liam Tindall in line to play for Bradford Bulls

O’Connor was due to begin the season on dual-registration with Bradford, but the deal was delayed by Leeds and he featured in their Super League loss to Catalans Dragons last week.

Tindall, who spent time on loan at Doncaster in 2021, played in Leeds’ defeats by Wigan Warriors and Catalans earlier this month.

Oli Burton, who played for Rhinos’ reserves against Bradford seven days ago, is back in contention for Batley.

Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor is tackled by Catalans Dragons' Samisoni Langi, Matt Whitley and Benjamin Garcia last week. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Featherstone Rovers face Halifax for the second successive week, on home turf this time (3pm), following their 29-16 Cup win.

Tom Holmes, Kyle Trout and Loui McConnell have been drafted into Rovers’ squad after featuring for Rhinos’ second team on dual registration last week.

McConnell is also in Rhinos’ reserves squad to face St Helens today.

Former Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans half-back Ryley Jacks could make his Rovers debut.

Dewsbury Rams, who visit Whitehaven tomorrow (3pm), have signed former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone winger Ben Blackmore.

The 29-year-old made one Super League appearance for his hometown club Castleford a decade ago and scored four tries in three top-flight games with Huddersfield Giants. He had two spells with Featherstone and has also played in the Championship for Sheffield Eagles and on-loan at Batley.

Blackmore touched down eight times in 11 games for Rovers last year, but in May was banned for 10 weeks after being found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute over a comment made on social media.

Coach Lee Greenwood told Rams’ website: “He’s a good signing for us. Whenever I’ve watched him as an opposition coach he has always been a handful, a real strong player who scores plenty of tries.

“He’s 29 so he’s in his prime and he can add an experienced voice in the dressing room.”