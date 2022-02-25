Mellor was taken to hospital after being stretchered from the field just three minutes into Rhinos' 10-4 defeat.

The game was delayed for around 10 minutes as Mellor received treatment on the pitch to suspected head and neck damage.

Rhinos confirmed in a statement today the second-rower has been "cleared of serious injury" and allowed to return home.

Alex Mellor was taken off the field on a stretcher just minutes into Rhinos' defeat by Catalans. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It added: "We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with the club and on social media sending their well wishes to Alex."

The injury will rule Mellor out of next Thursday's derby at Wakefield Trinity.