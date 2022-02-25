Leeds Rhinos: Alex Mellor injury update
Leeds Rhinos have issued an update on forward Alex Mellor, who was injured during last night's (Thursday's) loss to Catalans Dragons.
Mellor was taken to hospital after being stretchered from the field just three minutes into Rhinos' 10-4 defeat.
The game was delayed for around 10 minutes as Mellor received treatment on the pitch to suspected head and neck damage.
Rhinos confirmed in a statement today the second-rower has been "cleared of serious injury" and allowed to return home.
It added: "We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with the club and on social media sending their well wishes to Alex."
The injury will rule Mellor out of next Thursday's derby at Wakefield Trinity.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.