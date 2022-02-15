Leeds Rhinos launch appeal against James Bentley ban
Leeds Rhinos have challenged the three-match penalty notice issued to forward James Bentley.
Bentley was sent-off for a high tackle 16 minutes into Saturday's Betfred Super League round one defeat by Warrington Wolves.
The RFL's match review panel charged him with a grade C high tackle and he was suspended for three games.
That would rule him out of Friday's visit to Wigan Warriors, the home meeting with Catalans Dragons six days later and derby at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, March 3.
The appeal will be heard by the sport's disciplinary committee this afternoon/evening (Tuesday).
They have the option of increasing the suspension if the appeal is deemed frivolous.
Leeds are likely to accept the tackle was high, but challenge the grading.
They have not appealed against Brad Dwyer's one-match suspension for dangerous contact.
