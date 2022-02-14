Chris Kendall refereed Rhinos' lost to Warrington last weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The RFL have a panel of nine full-time match officials, plus Robert Hicks who is continuing as a referee despite stepping down from that list at the end of last year.

Liam Moore and Chris Kendall have refereed Rhinos more than anyone else over the past two years, with 11 games each, one more than Hicks.

Under Moore, Leeds have won eight and lost three, a success rate for Rhinos of 72.7 per cent.

Rhinos have a good recent record under Robert Hicks. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

With Kendall as referee, they have won two - including the 2020 Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors - and lost nine, a win percentage of 18.18.

Hicks has refereed 10 Leeds games since the start of 2020, eight of which they have won - including his last six.

Rhinos have a losing record under Ben Thaler - having been beaten in five of the eight games he has controlled - and Marcus Griffiths (two defeats from three fixtures).

Surprisingly, James Child has been appointed to only one Rhinos game since the start of 2020, which they lost.

Referee Liam Moore. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He also took over as referee when Scott Mikalauskas - who has now stepped down from full-time refereeing - was injured during a 2020 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Other officials to have refereed Rhinos over the time period are: Tom Grant (two wins), Mikalauskas (one win), part-time official Aaron Moore (one win) and Jack Smith (one win).

Liam Rush and James Vella, who joined the full-time list this year, have yet to referee Leeds in a competitive game.

Referees for Rhinos games since the start of 2020:

Chris Kendall - Played 11, won 2, lost 9.

Liam Moore - Played 11, won 8 lost 3.

Robert Hicks - Played 10, won 8, lost 2.

Ben Thaler - Played 8, won 3, lost 5.

Marcus Griffiths - Played 3, won 1, lost 2.

Tom Grant - Played 2, won 2.

James Child - Played 1, lost 1.

Scott Mikalauskas - Played 1, won 1.

Scott Mikalauskas/James Child - Played 1, won 1.

Aaron Moore - Played 1, won 1.

Jack Smith - Played 1, won 1.