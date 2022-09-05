RFL to appoint 'new leadership' after chief steps down
RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer will stand down at the end of this year.
The governing body have confirmed Karen Moorhouse, who has been the other executive director on the RFL board since 2018 and its chief regulatory officer since 2017, will also stand down in December.
Rimmer joined as the RFL as chief operating officer in October, 2010 and took over as chief executive in January 2018.
Moorhouse has been with the RFL since 2008, when she joined as compliance manager. She is a non-executive director of Rugby League World Cup 2021 and a trustee of Rugby League Cares.
Rimmer said: “It’s the right time – for the sport and for me.
“We have reshaped the sport’s governance, with the formation of a new commercial arm serving the whole of the sport [and forged] a partnership with IMG which is unique in British sport and holds the potential to take rugby league to a new level.
“These changes have been planned and mutually agreed between myself and the RFL board for some time.
“Whatever I do next, I’ll always be available to rugby league, in whatever way I can help.”
Moorhouse added: “I am proud the sport is now on a positive trajectory with the new organisational structure set to be operational at the start of 2023.
“As such, I believe that the time is right for me to move on.”
RFL chairman Simon Johnson said the governing body will “start a process now to appoint new leadership as we move into our new era”.