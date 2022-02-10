Match review panel reveal verdicts on Hunslet duo following Leeds Rhinos derby
The RFL's match review panel have completed their investigation into two incidents in Hunslet's derby win over Leeds Rhinos last Sunday.
The Parksiders stand-off David Gibbons was sent off as the hooter sounded, moments after substitute forward Rian Rowley had been sin-binned.
Having studied both incidents, the RFL' s match review panel decided not to issue any bans.
Gibbons was dismissed for alleged striking and also accused of using foul language towards match official Liam Rush.
On the former incident, the review panel minutes stated: "Player is pushing opponent away so that he can play the ball.
"Player does contact the face of the opponent."
The stand-off was charged with a grade A charge of disputing the decision, but the zero-game penalty notice means he is not suspended.
Rowley was issued with an official caution for a shoulder charge.
Earlier this week, Rhinos’ Jack Smith avoided a ban after being charged with grade A dangerous contact following a late tackle in annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie, which Hunslet won 34-6.
Dewsbury Rams' David Dixon also avoided a ban after being charged with Grade A dangerous contact in last Sunday's Betfred Championship defeat at York City Knights.
