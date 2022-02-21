There were no charges from Leeds Rhinos' 34-12 loss at Wigan Warriors, so winger Liam Tindall is available for Thursday's game against Catalans Dragons at Headingley.

He was sin-binned for obstructing Wigan's Liam Marshall in the final stages of last Friday's match, but faces no further action.

Castleford Tigers prop George Lawler received a one-match penalty notice for a grade B shoulder charge in the loss at Warrington Wolves last Thursday.

Rhinos' Liam Tindall is available to face Catalans on Thursday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

That means he is set to miss Friday's return to his former club Hull KR.

No players were charged following Trinity's defeat at Catalans.

Hull's former Castleford and Leeds scrum-half Luke Gale, who was sent-off in last Saturday's defeat by St Helens, will appear before the disciplinary tribunal tomorrow to face a grade D charge of 'other contrary behaviour'.

Gale could be baned for three-five matches if found guilty.

Castleford's former Hull KR forward George Lawler. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He also received a three-game penalty notice for a similar offence which was graded C.

That rules him out of Hull's game at Rhinos in round five.

Players have until 11am tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge any charges, but would risk their suspension being increased if a disciplinary panel decided the appeal was frivolous.

The full list of charges is:

Luke Gale was sent-off by referee Chris Kendall in Hull's defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

George Lawler (Castleford), grade B shoulder charge, one-match penalty notice.

Lloyd White (Toulouse), grade A late hit on passer, zero-match penalty notice.

Joseph Paulo (Toulouse), grade B late hit on passer, two-match penalty notice.

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), grade A late hit on passer, zero-game penalty notice.

Luke Gale (Hull FC), grade D other contrary behaviour, refer to tribunal.

Luke Gale (Hull FC), grade C other contrary behaviour, three-match penalty notice.

Korbin Sims (Hull KR), grade A late hit on passer, zero-match penalty notice.

Theo Fages (Huddersfield), grade B dangerous contact, one-match penalty notice.

Danny Levi (Huddersfield), grade c other contrary behaviour, two-match penalty notice.