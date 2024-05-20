Joe Lavery – a member of the first New Zealand touring side – was the first import to join Leeds, making his debut in 1907. Since then, players from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands and France have followed his footsteps to AMT Headingley. Every Rhinos squad of the summer era, which began in 1996, has included its own quota of overseas recruits, with varying degrees of success. Here, in reverse order, is the YEP’s list of the 21 best foreign players to feature for Leeds in Super League.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Headingley has been home to some outstanding overseas players during the Super League era. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Tonie Carroll (21st)
Born in New Zealand, the centre or loose-forward was capped by both the Kiwis and Australia. He joined Rhinos from Brisbane Broncos in 2001 and was their top try scorer that year with 23 in 28 games. He added eight more in 22 games the following year before rejoining his previous club. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Trent Merrin (20th)
The veteran Australian prop spent only one season with Leeds - having initially signed a four-year deal - but was key to them staving off relegation in 2019, when he scored four tries in 28 appearances. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Rob Lui (19th)
Leeds swapped Tui Lolohea for Rob Lui midway through 2019 and the Australian stand-off went on to play 37 times, scoring 11 tries and a drop goal. He was a Challenge Cup winner in 2020, but injuries forced him to call it a day at the end of the following year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Andrew Dunemann (18th)
A hooker or half-back, the Australian played 93 games for Rhinos from 2003-2005, scoring 11 tries and two drop goals, two weeks apart, to clinch one-point wins over Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. He featured in Leeds’ 2005 World Club Challenge victory. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Matt Parcell (17th)
An Australian hooker recruited from Manly Sea Eagles, Parcell was Leeds’ only inclusion in the 2017 Dream Team. He scored 19 tries in 34 games during that title-winning campaign and featured 80 times in total (32 tries) before surprisingly being offloaded to Hull KR in 2019. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.