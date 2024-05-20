Joe Lavery – a member of the first New Zealand touring side – was the first import to join Leeds, making his debut in 1907. Since then, players from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands and France have followed his footsteps to AMT Headingley. Every Rhinos squad of the summer era, which began in 1996, has included its own quota of overseas recruits, with varying degrees of success. Here, in reverse order, is the YEP’s list of the 21 best foreign players to feature for Leeds in Super League.