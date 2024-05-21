Revealed: Leeds Rhinos' best Super League signings from England/French clubs

Rhinos have paid six-figure transfer fees to Super League clubs on several occasions, to bolster their overseas recruits and academy-produced youngsters. Having previously revealed Rhinos’ finest foreign imports of the summer era, here’s the YEP’s list of their best 19 non-quota signings from English or French clubs.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Here's the YEP's list of Leeds Rhinos' finest Super League signings from domestic clubs. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. James Donaldson (19th)
The forward asked Leeds for a trial after being released by Hull KR at the end of the 2018 season. He secured a full-time deal and went on to win a Challenge Cup and play in a Grand Final at Old Trafford, playing mainly off the bench, but never giving less than his all. Photo: Steve Riding
3. James McDonnell (18th)
Leeds swooped to sign the Ireland international second-rower from his hometown club Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 season, after he had spent the previous year on loan at Leigh. He has become one of their most consistent players and his best is yet to come. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Jarrod O'Connor (17th)
Signed by Rhinos from Widnes Vikings at the start of the 2019 academy season, he made his debut the following year, having converted from loose-forward to hooker and, at 22, is already closing in on 100 first team appearances. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Ian Kirke (16th)
An unheralded signing from York City Knights in 2006, the giant forward went on to win every honour in the domestic club game, including five Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup and Super League leaders’ shield. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Luke Gale (15th)
A fee was paid to Castleford Tigers to bring the former Rhinos academy scrum-half home in the autumn of 2019. He lasted just two seasons, but captained a winning Challenge Cup side in the first of them, when his drop goal secured the trophy. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.