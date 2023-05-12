A Rhinos spokesman said forward Toby Warren was taken to hospital “as a precaution”, but was talking to teammates before he left the ground.

Warren received lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance arrived. The referee agreed with both captains to call the match off 15 minutes into the second half with the score at 16-16.

The match was played at Robin Park Arena, which is next to DW Stadium where Rhinos face Wigan this evening in a Betfred Super League clash.

Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.