Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Reserves game abandoned after injury to Leeds Rhinos player

Rhinos’ reserves game at Wigan Warriors today (Friday) was abandoned because of an injury to a Leeds player.

By Peter Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 19:56 BST

A Rhinos spokesman said forward Toby Warren was taken to hospital “as a precaution”, but was talking to teammates before he left the ground.

Warren received lengthy treatment on the pitch before an ambulance arrived. The referee agreed with both captains to call the match off 15 minutes into the second half with the score at 16-16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match was played at Robin Park Arena, which is next to DW Stadium where Rhinos face Wigan this evening in a Betfred Super League clash.

Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Warren, 19, is a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad, but has yet to make his senior debut. He joined Rhinos in the off-season from York City Knights.

Related topics:RhinosWigan WarriorsLeedsSuper LeagueYork City KnightsWigan