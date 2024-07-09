Referees named for Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Hull FC v Hull KR & others
Jack Smith will be the man in the middle, with Tom Grant as his video assistant, when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Saturday to kick-off Betfred Super League round 17. It is the third time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season.
Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore two and Liam Rush, Grant and Marcus Griffiths one each. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is:
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Tom Grant); Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); London Broncos v Castleford Tigers - James Vella (video, Liam Rush); Hull FC v Hull KR - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Ben Thaler); Catalans Dragons v Salford Red DevilS - Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith).
