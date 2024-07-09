Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Jack Smith will be the man in the middle, with Tom Grant as his video assistant, when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Saturday to kick-off Betfred Super League round 17. It is the third time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season.

Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore two and Liam Rush, Grant and Marcus Griffiths one each. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is:

