Match officials have been named for this weekend’s matches.

Marcus Griffiths is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Huddersfield Giants in Betfred Super League round 19 on Thursday. Liam Moore is the video assistant. It is the second time Griffiths has refereed a Rhinos game this season, following the extra-time home win over London Broncos three weeks ago. Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore three and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.