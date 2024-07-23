Referees named for Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves & others
Marcus Griffiths is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Huddersfield Giants in Betfred Super League round 19 on Thursday. Liam Moore is the video assistant. It is the second time Griffiths has refereed a Rhinos game this season, following the extra-time home win over London Broncos three weeks ago. Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore three and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.
Chris Kendall has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ game at Salford Red Devils on Sunday. The weekend’s big match, when Warrington Wolves visit Wigan Warriors on Friday, will be refereed by Liam Moore.
The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos - Marcus Griffiths (video, Liam Moore), Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Hull KR v London Broncos – Tom Grant (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Aaron Moore (video, Chris Kendall); Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Chris Kendall (video, Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Liam Rush (video, Marcus Griffiths).
