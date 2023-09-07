Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Referee list for Super League round 25 including Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Referees have been announced for this weekend’s round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jack Smith will take charge of Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, assisted by video official Liam Moore.

The previous evening, Aaron Moore is in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s visit of Catalans Dragons and Ben Thaler will referee Castleford Tigers’ clash with Hull FC at the Jungle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other appointments for round 25 are: St Helens v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video ref Marcus Griffiths); Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR - Tom Grant; Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves - Liam Moore (video ref Ben Thaler).

Related topics:Super LeagueWigan WarriorsCastleford TigersMarcus Griffiths