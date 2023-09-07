Referee list for Super League round 25 including Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
Referees have been announced for this weekend’s round of Betfred Super League matches.
Jack Smith will take charge of Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, assisted by video official Liam Moore.
The previous evening, Aaron Moore is in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s visit of Catalans Dragons and Ben Thaler will referee Castleford Tigers’ clash with Hull FC at the Jungle.
Other appointments for round 25 are: St Helens v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video ref Marcus Griffiths); Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR - Tom Grant; Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves - Liam Moore (video ref Ben Thaler).