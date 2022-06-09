Tigers were today (Thursday) awaiting a specialist’s report on the damage to Lyne’s right ankle and coach Willie Poching confirmed: “He’s still in a boot and walking around on crutches.”

He said: “I can’t see it being anything less than four to six weeks.

“I’m just going off my experience and how he’s moving, [but] we won’t know until we do some further investigations and speak to the right people.”

Reece Lyne on crutches after being hurt during last week's game. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Poching admitted: “We lose his consistency, his ability on the field and leadership too.

“If he is out for a significant amount of time, we’ll still be leaning on some of that experience and leadership off the field.”

Poching is “still mulling over” who will replace Lyne in Sunday’s home game against Warrington Wolves.

“We will try and come up with the best selection possible for this weekend,” he said.

“There’s a few ways we can go and a few things we are trying in training.

“We could chuck Lee Gaskell in there if need be, or we could go with James Batchelor.

“We are looking at Thomas Minns who is coming back from injury, he is a chance.

“Jack Croft has to serve the last week of his loan period with Newcastle so he will miss out, but he will come into the fight for selection in coming weeks.”

Hull’s Scott Taylor was charged by the RFL match review panel with grade B dangerous contact following the tackle which led to Lyne’s injury. He received a one-game ban and Poching said: “The league have dealt with it.

“I don’t think there was any intent from Scott Taylor. He’s a big man and as coaches we all teach our players to keep their feet in tackles but unfortunately he lost his and swung around.