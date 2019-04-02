Recalled Cameron Leeming makes big impression on Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood

THREE-TRY CENTRE CAMERON Leeming has given Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood something to think about ahead of Sunday’s derby at Bradford Bulls.

Leeming was handed a rare start in Rams’ Coral Challenge Cup fourth round tie against community club West Hull and responded by scoring a hat-trick in a 32-6 victory.

Greenwood felt some of his players did not prepare as well as he would have liked, but identified Leeming as one who “turned up with the right attitude”.

He said: “He has not figured much this year so scoring three tries was good for him.

“It will do his confidence good.”

A product of the Stanningley club in Leeds, Leeming was part of Wakefield Trinity’s academy and had spells with Hunslet and Keighley Cougars before joining Rams last winter.

Greenwood admitted Rams were in a no-win situation against West Hull and he was happy with the six-try success, though conceded his team never got into top gear.

He reflected: “It was job done, without us ever asserting ourselves.

“Credit to West Hull, they stuck in there and kept working hard.

“It was generally a solid defensive performance from us without us ever threatening to score a lot of tries or pull away – but that is a lot better than the result being under threat for long periods.

“That is a positive looking at what happened between North Wales and Thatto Heath [when the League One team were knocked out by National Conference opposition] on Saturday.”

Rams got through with no new injury concerns, which was another bonus ahead of a hectic period which begins at Odsal this weekend.

Dewsbury are ninth in the Betfred Championship, two places and three points behind Bradford, but are on a two-game winning run following victory at Featherstone Rovers in their most recent league match.

“That was one of the main positives,” Greenwood said of Rams’ clean bill of health. “The 17 who played are all good for this weekend, along with the lads who were left out and the loan players who could not play.

“I have got plenty to pick from this week.”