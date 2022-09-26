'Really commendable': Leeds Rhinos' transformation hailed by coach Rohan Smith despite Grand Final loss

Ninth in the Betfred Super League before his first game in charge, at the start of May, Smith masterminded a dramatic surge in form which saw Rhinos finish fifth on the ladder before play-off wins at fourth-placed Catalans Dragons and runners-up Wigan Warriors.

The 24-12 Grand Final defeat was only Leeds’ sixth in 19 matches under Smith and he insisted: “I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and players for the way we’ve pulled together and done some great things.”

Smith said: “We’ve won a lot of games that are not only two points, but performances people will remember for a long time.

“The effort and connection and trust and the way people have stuck together and galvanised and cared for each other - and played some decent footy as well - that’s really commendable.”

The coach is now looking forward to putting more new ideas into practice during pre-season.

He said: “Coming in in May, you can do some bits and pieces and try and get a shift in performance, but we are going to have a pre-season, albeit an interrupted one with the World Cup.

“We’re going to have eight or 10 players playing in the World Cup, but pre-season will give us a chance to establish a bit more of a different identity and expand on what we have done in the last couple of months.

“It is difficult when you are playing a game every five days, or whatever, to bring about significant change. We’ve made some changes and done well.

“We were really proud to be [in the final]. You set out to try and win it, but you have got to get to Old Trafford to try and do that.

“There’s worse places to be, but at the same time everyone’s hurting because we thought we had enough to maybe do a little bit better.”

Smith accepted Saints deserved their win and admitted: “I’ll be reflecting on how I went about the week.