Realignment of rugby league's governance is unanimously approved by RFL members
The realignment of rugby league's governance has been approved by all of the Rugby Football League's members today, following a recommendation by the RFL and Super League boards.
At a Special General Meeting, two separate resolutions were supported unanimously by those who voted as three of the 35 member clubs did not attend or register proxy votes.
The realignment will see the formation of a new company to work closely with the RFL to maximise the sport's commercial and economic potential.
A statement from the governing body read: "The realignment involves the formation of a new joint venture company, to work closely with but separately from the governing body function of the RFL.
"The new company will allow the value of Rugby League to be maximised by aggregating all commercial, events and media rights, for negotiations with potential partners - and in turn, maximising distributable profits and therefore returns to clubs and the wider sport.
"With an embedded split of the profits across the game, it also provides long-term financial clarity for member clubs. It enshrines a financial model which means all members have a shared destiny with all participating in the growth of revenues in the sport irrespective of which asset delivers that growth."
Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: "The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for Rugby League.
"We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate. We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn."
Ken Davy, the Super League chairman, said: "Today marks another significant step forward for Rugby League. A great deal of time has been spent getting the detail right for the long term and I’m excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport.
"The new company will have the sole focus of driving commercial revenues into the sport for the greater good of the whole game."