'Ready for the challenge': Leeds Rhinos first team squad man makes Championship loan move

Oli Field, son of former Leeds and Wakefield Trinity player Jamie Field, will spend at least the next month with York Knights.

The 20-year-old Wetherby Bulldogs product is a former Rhinos academy captain and was promoted into the first team squad ahead of last season, but is yet to make his top-flight debut.

He had previous loan spells at Batley Bulldogs, Oldham and Cornwall and could make his York debut in Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Sheffield Eagles.

Oli Field in pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Knights,” he said. “I think I’m at a point in my career where I feel as if I’m ready for the challenge of Championship rugby league.

“I want to be playing regular rugby at a really good standard and testing myself week after week, so I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join York.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going and getting stuck in with the boys. There’s a great set-up here at York and I’ve followed the club and their results, given it’s one of my local teams.”

Knights coach Andrew Henderson said: “Oli is a local lad and we want to try and create pathways and opportunities for local players, if they show the right attributes and the potential talent.

“Oli can play in the middle and on the edge, which appealed to me. It’s a good opportunity for him and where he’s at in his career, having come through the Rhinos system.”

He added: “Having an initial one-month loan agreement allows us to have a look at him and see where we think he’s at and if he’ll add value to us going forward.

“If that’s the case, we can look to extend, if Leeds are happy to do that. In the future, there could be a pathway for him here at York. We’re very much looking forward to bringing him in.”

Field will be a teammate of former Leeds centre Levi Edwards who joined York earlier this year.

Oli Field. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

