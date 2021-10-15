England' s second string side ran in 10 tries in a 56-4 demolition of Jamaica at the Jungle on Friday.

And Anderson said: "It shows what we've got with our young players."

He insisted: "I am really pleased and really excited as well.

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Broadbent, second player from left, is congratulated after scoring for England Knights against Jamaica. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"I have been saying all week I am really excited about this group.

"It is exciting for the future of our game."

Anderson was particularly pleased with halves Will Pryce and Mikey Lewis, plus full-back Matty Ashton and hookers Danny Walker and Aaron Smith.

"We made some mistakes," he admitted.

"At the start of the game we allowed Jamaica to play more than we probably should have done, but once we got past the first five or 10 minutes we completed at nearly 90 per cent."

Friday was the Knights' only game of 2021.

"That's us done for the year," Anderson added.

"We've had a taste and hopefully we can get some more football for our young players.

"We just want to get more young players playing rep' football."