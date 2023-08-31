Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Promotion-chasing Leeds club get rugby league play-off broadcast boost

A Leeds club’s bid for promotion will be streamed live on YouTube over the next four weeks.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The Sportsman will cover the Betfred League One play-offs, to decide which team joins league leaders Dewsbury Rams in the Championship next year.

Hunslet finished second in the table and are guaranteed at least two home ties in the end-of-season series.

The Parksiders will face either Doncaster or Oldham, who meet this weekend, in a qualifying play-off at South Leeds Stadium on Sunday, September 10 (6pm).

Hunslet's South Leeds Stadium will stage at least two play-off ties. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.Hunslet's South Leeds Stadium will stage at least two play-off ties. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.
The winners of that will go straight through to the final, while the losers have a second chance at home the following weekend, against the victors from this Sunday’s elimination showdown between Workington Town and North Wales Crusaders.

The promotion decider will be staged at the home of the highest-ranked finalist on Sunday, September 24.

The Sportsman will stream one match from each round of the play-offs, including the final, beginning with Sunday’s tie at Doncaster.

The format for the League One play-offs is:

Coach Alan Kilshaw has steered Hunslet to second place in Betfred League One. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.Coach Alan Kilshaw has steered Hunslet to second place in Betfred League One. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Sunday, September 3: elimination play-off, Workington (5th) v North Wales Crusaders (6th); qualifying play-off, Doncaster (3rd) v Oldham (4th). The winners qualify for the semi-finals, losers have a second chance against the winners of the elimination play-off.

Sunday, September 10: semi-final one, losers of Doncaster v Oldham versus winners of Workington v North Wales Crusaders; semi-final two, Hunslet versus winners of Doncaster v Oldham (6pm).

Sunday, September 17: preliminary final, losers of semi-final two versus winners of semi-final one.

Sunday, September 24: League One promotion final, to be played at the home ground of the highest-ranked winning semi-finalist.

