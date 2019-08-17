Pressure back on Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity after London Broncos win at Catalans Dragons

Have your say

The battle to avoid relegation from Betfred Super League took another twist when bottom club London Broncos won 17-4 at Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

With three rounds remaining after this weekend, five teams are still in relegation danger.

London's second win of the season in Perpignan moved them level on points with Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity and they are only two behind eighth-placed Leeds Rhinos.

Broncos' points difference keeps them bottom of the table, but their win turned up the heat on the four teams immediately above them.

Trinity visit Hull KR for a crucial four-pointer on Sunday when Giants are also in action, at home to Castleford Tigers.

Rhinos' home loss to St Helens last week means they aren't safe and they face a crunch game at London on Sunday, September 1.

Victory then would effectively seal survival, but if they lose they will face an anxious final two weeks.

Rhinos' last two fixtures are at home to top-five duo Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves.

After Hull KR, Trinity play host to Wigan Warriors, visit Warrington and then finish with what could be a winner-takes-all home game against London.

Hull KR visit Catalans for their next match, are at home to London and complete their season at Salford.

After this weekend Giants visit Hull and league leaders St Helens before a home finale against Catalans.

Dragons' ninth victory of the season ensures the side finishing bottom this year will do so with a record number of points.