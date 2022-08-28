Predicted team: How Leeds Rhinos might line up at Catalans Dragons
With only a 19-man squad to select from and problems in the outside-backs and halves, it's anybody’s guess how Leeds Rhinos will line up at Catalans Dragons on Monday.
By Peter Smith
Sunday, 28th August 2022
Updated
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:02 pm
Victory would seal Leeds’ top-six spot and give them an opportunity of snatching fourth, but whatever happens in France, Rhinos will be in the play-offs if they beat Castleford Tigers on Saturdeay.
Four injuries and a suspension from last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants have left Rhinos down to the bare bones, again, but here’s a 17 which minimises that and gives Liam Sutcliffe and Morgan Gannon extra time to be fit for this weekend’s derby.
