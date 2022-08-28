News you can trust since 1890
Predicted team: How Leeds Rhinos might line up at Catalans Dragons

With only a 19-man squad to select from and problems in the outside-backs and halves, it's anybody’s guess how Leeds Rhinos will line up at Catalans Dragons on Monday.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:02 pm

Victory would seal Leeds’ top-six spot and give them an opportunity of snatching fourth, but whatever happens in France, Rhinos will be in the play-offs if they beat Castleford Tigers on Saturdeay.

Four injuries and a suspension from last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants have left Rhinos down to the bare bones, again, but here’s a 17 which minimises that and gives Liam Sutcliffe and Morgan Gannon extra time to be fit for this weekend’s derby.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Logically, Myler will switch into the halves, but problems elsewhere might mean he stays in the number one role.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Wing: Liam Tindall

Missed last week's win over Huddersfield because of a thumb injury, but - with David Fusitu'a on the casualty list - it would be a wlecome return.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Zak Hardaker

If Hardaker stays in the centres, with Myler at full-back, there'll be no need to risk Liam Sutcliffe after his knee injury last Wednesday.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Tom Briscoe

Briscoe's return last week was well-timed and he can start - for the first time since April - in the centres. Unless, of couse, he's needed on a wing.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

