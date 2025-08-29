Predicted team: how Leeds Rhinos could line up v Hull FC after Ash Handley injury loss

Rhinos dropped to fifth in Betfred Super League following Leigh’s win against Castleford Tigers last night (Thursday), but will be guaranteed a place in the play-offs if they come away from MKM Stadium with the points. They will have to do it without co-captain/centre Ash Handley who has a groin injury and will be missing for the first time this season.
Mikolaj Oledzki is set to return from a fractured cheekbone and fellow prop Cooper Jenkins is included in the initial 21-man squad after missing two matches with an ankle injury. Centre Max Simpson - who has played only two reserves games following a two-year layoff with knee damage - has also been drafted in. On-loan Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks is in contention for his debut. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.