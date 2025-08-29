Predicted team: how Leeds Rhinos could line up v Hull FC after Ash Handley injury loss

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Three players are back in contention following injury, but a star man has been ruled out of Leeds Rhinos’ crucial game at Hull FC on Saturday.

Rhinos dropped to fifth in Betfred Super League following Leigh’s win against Castleford Tigers last night (Thursday), but will be guaranteed a place in the play-offs if they come away from MKM Stadium with the points. They will have to do it without co-captain/centre Ash Handley who has a groin injury and will be missing for the first time this season.

Mikolaj Oledzki is set to return from a fractured cheekbone and fellow prop Cooper Jenkins is included in the initial 21-man squad after missing two matches with an ankle injury. Centre Max Simpson - who has played only two reserves games following a two-year layoff with knee damage - has also been drafted in. On-loan Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks is in contention for his debut. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

First name on the team sheet, in more ways than one.

2. Ful-back: Lachie Miller

First name on the team sheet, in more ways than one.

Will make his 400th Super League appearance, an incredible achievement.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Will make his 400th Super League appearance, an incredible achievement.

Bang in form and playing some of the best rugby of his career.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Bang in form and playing some of the best rugby of his career.

This is the big call; with only two wingers in the 21, it’s likely Watkins will switch from the pack.

5. Centre: Kallum Watkins

This is the big call; with only two wingers in the 21, it's likely Watkins will switch from the pack.

Could move to centre, but the make up of the 21 suggests he’ll remain on the left-wing, where he has been playing well.

6. Wing: Chris Hankinson

Could move to centre, but the make up of the 21 suggests he'll remain on the left-wing, where he has been playing well.

