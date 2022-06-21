Predicted team: How Leeds Rhinos could line up in Super League clash at St Helens

Only two of Leeds Rhinos' top-17 squad numbers - Jack Walker and Alex Mellor, who this week signed for Castleford Tigers - aren't in contention for Thursday's game at St Helens.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 9:37 pm

Rhinos will be boosted by the return of half-back Aidan Sezer (groin injury), hooker Kruise Leeming (illness) and second-row James Bentley (suspension), but that means some difficult decisions for coach Rohan Smith.

He has confirmed Sezer will start, so where Richie Myler - who can play at half, full-back or, at a push, as hooker - fits into the team is one of the most intriguing selection posers.

Here's how Rhinos could line up as they bid to end a 10-game losing run against the reigning champions.

1. Zak Hardaker (full-back)

Other options are available, but Hardaker is the man in possession and has gone well so far.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. David Fusitu'a (wing)

Will get an opportunity to continue his strong recent form.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Harry Newman (centre)

Made his comeback as a substitute and with two more weeks' training under his belt, is ready to start.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Liam Sutcliffe (centre)

Likely to continue in his favoured role.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
St HelensSuper LeagueKruise LeemingRhinos
Next Page
Page 1 of 5