Rhinos will be boosted by the return of half-back Aidan Sezer (groin injury), hooker Kruise Leeming (illness) and second-row James Bentley (suspension), but that means some difficult decisions for coach Rohan Smith.

He has confirmed Sezer will start, so where Richie Myler - who can play at half, full-back or, at a push, as hooker - fits into the team is one of the most intriguing selection posers.

Here's how Rhinos could line up as they bid to end a 10-game losing run against the reigning champions.

1. Zak Hardaker (full-back) Other options are available, but Hardaker is the man in possession and has gone well so far. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) Will get an opportunity to continue his strong recent form. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Harry Newman (centre) Made his comeback as a substitute and with two more weeks' training under his belt, is ready to start. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4. Liam Sutcliffe (centre) Likely to continue in his favoured role. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales