Centre Harry Newman is suspended along with forwards Bodene Thompson and Zane Tetevano so coach Rohan Smith will need to rejig his side.

Ash Handley has been named in the initial 21 despite picking up an injury last week and his fitness - along with that of loose-forward Cameron Smith who didn't play against St Helens - will also have a bearing on team selection.

Jack Walker is now available after injury and either he or Richie Myler could start at full-back, allowing Zak Hardaker to move into the centres, but Liam Sutcliffe is expected to replace Newman.

Another option would be to switch Rhyse Martin from centre back into the pack, allowing for both Hardaker and Walker or Myler to start, with Morgan Gannon returning among the substitutes.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Zak Hardaker (full-back) Could depend on injuries, but if everyone in the 21 is available, Hardaker is likely to remain at full-back.

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) The big Tongan has shown good form in recent games.

3. Liam Sutcliffe (centre) 18th man last week, but coach Rohan Smith says he will return in place of the suspended Harry Newman.

4. Rhyse Martin (centre) Set to continue in his makeshift role for a fifth successive game.