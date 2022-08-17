Predicted team: How Leeds Rhinos could line up for Super League clash with Warrington Wolves
With a couple of new injuries and at least three players back in contention, there will be changes when Leeds Rhinos play host to Warrington Wolves on Friday
Aidan Sezer, Matt Prior and Rhyse Martin are all set to return after suspension, but Harry Newman (hamstring) and Bodene Thompson (ribs) drop out from the team which won at Hull KR last week.
Cameron Smith has been named in an initial 20-man squad despite suffering a dislocated finger in the previous game and James Bentley, who missed the trip to Hull KR because of an ankle problem, is also included.
They are both first-choice players, but with those who stepped in last week going so well and a spell of three games in 11 days coming up after this one, coach Rohan Smith may decided to give them a little longer to get over their injuries.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.