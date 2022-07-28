Predicted team: How Leeds Rhinos could line up at Catalans Dragons

No new injuries and a couple of players back in contention will give Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith some welcome decisions to make this week.

By Peter Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:01 pm

Prop Matt Prior has returned to the squad to face hosts Catalans Dragons after a two-game ban and half-back Aidan Sezer is included following a similar layoff with a hand injury.

On-loan Yusuf Aydin has been recalled by Wakefield Trinity so there will be at least one change and we are predicting a couple to the 17 with Muizz Mustapha also dropping out, despite his try against Wigan Warriors last week.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Full-back: Zak Hardaker

In excellent form and likely to continue in his preferred position.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.

Damaged an ankle last week, but if he's passed fit will be a certain starter.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Outstanding on his return from suspension last week, when he switched to the left side and gave Wigan's dangermen nightmares.

4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe

Been in good form in his favourite role.

