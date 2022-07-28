Prop Matt Prior has returned to the squad to face hosts Catalans Dragons after a two-game ban and half-back Aidan Sezer is included following a similar layoff with a hand injury.

On-loan Yusuf Aydin has been recalled by Wakefield Trinity so there will be at least one change and we are predicting a couple to the 17 with Muizz Mustapha also dropping out, despite his try against Wigan Warriors last week.