Prop Matt Prior has returned to the squad to face hosts Catalans Dragons after a two-game ban and half-back Aidan Sezer is included following a similar layoff with a hand injury.
On-loan Yusuf Aydin has been recalled by Wakefield Trinity so there will be at least one change and we are predicting a couple to the 17 with Muizz Mustapha also dropping out, despite his try against Wigan Warriors last week.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Full-back: Zak Hardaker
In excellent form and likely to continue in his preferred position.
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.
Damaged an ankle last week, but if he's passed fit will be a certain starter.
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Outstanding on his return from suspension last week, when he switched to the left side and gave Wigan's dangermen nightmares.
4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe
Been in good form in his favourite role.
