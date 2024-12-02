Rhinos have finished eighth for the past two seasons, but competition sponsors Betfred expect them to be back in the play-off places at the end of 2025. The bookies predict similar progress for another of Super League’s traditional guns, but one of this year’s leading quartet won’t finish in the top-six, if the latest odds are correct.
Here’s how the odds-makers believe the table will look after the 27-round regular season - and it doesn’t make happy viewing for fans of promoted Wakefield Trinity or their neighbours Castleford Tigers’ new coach Danny McGuire.
