Predicted 2025 Super League table as Leeds Rhinos, St Helens among big climbers, Hull KR tipped to slip

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
Leeds Rhinos are one of the teams tipped for much better things on next year’s Super League table.

Rhinos have finished eighth for the past two seasons, but competition sponsors Betfred expect them to be back in the play-off places at the end of 2025. The bookies predict similar progress for another of Super League’s traditional guns, but one of this year’s leading quartet won’t finish in the top-six, if the latest odds are correct.

Here’s how the odds-makers believe the table will look after the 27-round regular season - and it doesn’t make happy viewing for fans of promoted Wakefield Trinity or their neighbours Castleford Tigers’ new coach Danny McGuire.

1. Predicted Super League table

Here's how competition sponsors Betfred expect the Super League table to look at the end of 2025. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 100/1.

2. 12th: Wakefield Trinity

Odds to finish top: 100/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 100/1.

3. 11th:P Castleford Tigers

Odds to finish top: 100/1. Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 50/1.

4. 10th: Salford Red Devils

Odds to finish top: 50/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 50/1.

5. 9th: Hull FC

Odds to finish top: 50/1. Photo: Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com

Odds to finish top: 50/1.

6. 8th: Huddersfield Giants

Odds to finish top: 50/1. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

