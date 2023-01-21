Pre-season game frozen off
Batley Bulldogs’ pre-season game at York on Sunday has been called poff because of a frozen pitch.
By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A statement from York said: “The decision was taken following a pitch inspection alongside representatives from the Rugby Football League and the York Stadium Management Company and in agreement with Batley Bulldogs.
“Despite the best efforts of the York Stadium management company and their ground staff, the pitch was deemed unsuitable to be played on at this time.”