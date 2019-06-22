Player ratings – See who was Leeds Rhinos’ star performer in Super League defeat at St Helens

NOWHERE FAST: Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell holds off St Helens' Kevin Naiqama. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
NOWHERE FAST: Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell holds off St Helens' Kevin Naiqama. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
0
Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS remain in deep trouble in Super League after a 36-10 defeat at runaway leaders St Helens.

As ever, our man Peter Smith was on hand to dish out the marks for the individual performances. Have a scroll down below and see if you agree ...