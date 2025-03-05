A player has left Castleford Tigers ahead of Friday’s visit of Salford Red Devils, but they could have a couple back from injury.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers coach Danny McGuire revealed he is down to his last available 21 for the clash between two teams without a win this year after on-loan winger Lee Kershaw returned to Hull KR and second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken was handed a two-match suspension by the RFL’s match review panel. “Lee has gone back to KR, they recalled him,” McGuire said at his preview press conference this afternoon (Wednesday).

“I thought he did a decent job for us. He needed some game time and if further down the line we still need some experience and a body in that area it’s something we could look at, but not at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire admitted: “I am not a big fan of two-week loans. I don’t think they are great for team dynamics. We lost Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare and needed a bit of cover. Some of our younger players aren’t quite ready to be exposed to first team rugby at the minute so we had to dip into the loan market, but my preference now is somebody who’s committed a bit longer-term. That’s not to say we won’t look short-term, we may have to at the minute.”

Lee Kershaw has returned to Hull KR after a two-week loan with Castleford Tigers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Half-back Rowan Milnes has not played so far this season because of a knee injury, but is named in the 21. McGuire said: “He has trained today and we’re going to see how he reacts tomorrow.

“My gut instinct is it is probably a week too soon, but we might be in a position where we have to push him quicker than we want to. We’ll make that call tomorrow - we’ve got a few checks in the morning to see how people have come through training today. He is doing pretty much everything, it would be a bit of a risk if he did play, but we may have to take that.”

Hooker Cain Robb has also been recalled to the initial squad after injury and McGuire said he will feature in the matchday 17. Half-back Jenson Windley is the other player drafted in. “Everyone who’s fit and available is in the 21,” the coach added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simbiken picked up two separate one-match bans over incidents against Leeds. He will complete his suspension next week when Tigers’ reserves are in action so is available for the visit of Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 22. Josh Hodson also drops out from last week’s 21.

Rowan Milnes has been called into Castleford Tigers' squad after injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Salford were yesterday placed back in special measures - with a restricted £1.2m salary cap - after February’s wages went unpaid. Coach Paul Rowley has named only a 17-man squad, but, despite speculation senior players could go on strike, that includes 14 who featured in the 42-0 loss at Hull KR, plus three non-playing members of last week’s initial 20. Tim Lafai, Brad Singleton and the suspended Jayden Nikorima are the players dropping out.

Castleford Tigers’ initial squad is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Luke Hooley, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, George Hill, Jenson Windley, Dan Okoro.

Salford’s squad is: Ryan Brierley, Nene Macdonald, Dean Cross, Marc Sneyd, Chris Hill, Kallum Watkins, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Harvey Wilson, Kai Morgan, Tiaki Chan.