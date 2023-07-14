After never having lost in golden-point before this season, Leeds Rhinos have suffered that fate twice in three home matches following Hull KR’s smash and grab on Friday night.

Aussie debutant Brad Schneider landed the winning drop goal three minutes into extra-time to give the Robins a hard-earned and unlikely 19-18 success, ending Rhinos’ three-match winning run and costing them sixth place in Betfred Super League.

The wet conditions didn’t suit Rhinos, who made too many mistakes and weren’t smart enough.

Rhinos - beaten in similar fashion by St Helens in May - managed two tries before the break, from their only real spells of pressure

In the second they had much more territory, but scored only once, from a kick.

Losing stand-off Blake Austin, Super League’s reigning player of the month, soon after half-time didn’t help. Rhinos’ inability to set up for a drop goal in the final few minutes was poor game management, though credit to Rovers who managed to hold up Justin Sangae, Rhyse Martin and Mikolaj Oledzki over their line.

Leeds should have been good enough to land a winning one-pointer in normal time, but even get to the kick. Sangare’s error let Rovers off the hook in the final moments of the 80 and he knocked on right at the start of golden-point.

Schneider fluffed that drop goal attempt, but then David Fusitu’a made an error to give him another chance, which he took.

Schneider scored the opening try after just seven minutes, but Rhinos hit back quickly with a smart try from acting-half by hooker Jarrod O’Connor.

Tom Opacic ran on to Schneider’s kick to edge the Robins back in front, before sending winger Louis Senior in at the corner for the third try.

Substitute Corey Johnson scored his first Rhinos try within seconds of entering the action, supporting Nene Macdonald’s line break and Martin’s second conversion cut the deficit to four points.

Rowan Milnes, who had improved the Robins’ first two tries booted a penalty with the last kick of the half to send the visitors in at the break 18-12 ahead.

Ash Handley, in his 200th career appearance, scored his 100th Super League try late in the third quarter, running on to Aidan Sezer’s intelligent kick early in the tackle count.

Martin’s touchline goal levelled the scores, but Leeds let a game they should have won slip away. Here’s how the Leeds playes rated.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler (squad number one) Didn’t do anything wrong and put in some nice kicks 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Went well for the most part, but spoiled it with the error which led to Rovers’ golden-point winner 4. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Nene McDonald (no 4) Made a break for Leeds’ first try, some strong runs 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin (no 12) Ran strongly and kicked well in tough conditions 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales