The third successive win which had eluded Leeds Rhinos this year finally came at Salford Red Devils on Sunday to give their top six hopes a huge boost.

Rhinos led 12-4 at half-time, were two points behind as late as the 68th minute and were out-scored by three tries to two, but toughed out a precious 16-14 success which cut the gap on sixth-placed Salford to just two points.

It seemed Leeds’ inability to deal with Tim Lafai’s power and Brodie Croft’s kicks would be Rhinos’ undoing, but they stuck at it and a couple of late penalties made the difference.

It was a different style of win to the previous successes against Huddersfield and Warrington, but impressive in its way and they again defended their line well, though will have to be better dealing with kicks.

In front of a crowd of 5,157, Rhinos made a bright start and went ahead after just six minutes, Cameron Smith throwing a dummy, spotting a gap and stepping through it for an excellent solo touchdown.

Midway through the period Leeds failed to get past half way in a set of six and were punished when Lafai touched down for an unconverted try from a kick by Croft.

Ash Handley’s 99th Super League try restored the six-point gap nine minutes before the interval. Leeds had not really threatened since Smith’s early score, but on the last tackle Aidan Sezer found Richie Myler and his long pass put the winger over at the corner.

The try came too far out for Rhyse Martin - who had converted the first - to add the extras, but he did land a penalty three minutes before the interval after Sezer kicked on the last and was tackled after the ball had gone.

Salford scored in the first set of the second half, in identical fashion to their opening touchdown, Lafai grounding Croft’s low kick on the last. Ryan Brierley tagged on the two.

On eight minutes Croft put up a high kick to Leeds’ left this time, a mix up between Myler Handley allowed Ken Sio to make the catch and he went over untouched.

There was no goal, but Salford had turned an eight-point deficit into a lead by two. Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki and opponent Chris Atkin were sin-binned following a scrap with 16 minutes left and Leeds finished the stronger.

They had turned down a chance to equalise with a penalty earlier in the half, but took the two with 12 minutes left and did so again four later after Sneyd kicked a drop out dead on the full, which proved the decisive score.

Myler had a touchdown ruled out in the final moments for obstruction, one of only two Salford penalties in the second half to Rhinos' eight. The overall count from referee Aaron Moore was 11-5.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler (squad number one) Nice pass for Ash Handley’s pass, got in a mix up with Ash Handley for Salford’s third try but good overall 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) No attacking chances, didn’t get much ball 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Nene McDonald (no 4) Slipped to concede Salford’s first try, tormented by Tim Lafai, but made some important carries 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin (no 12) His goals won the game, not perfect with ball in hand, but did a lot of work 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales