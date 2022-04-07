After a shaky start to the season, Tigers are starting to find some form on the pitch and are attracting healthy gates off it.

The crowd of more than 7,000 for last Friday’s visit of Toulouse Olympique was a good effort and, if Tigers win at Hull KR tomorrow, they will be one game away from a second-consecutive Betfred Challenge Cup final appearance.

Unfortunately, incidents of what the club describes as “anti-social behaviour” have marred some of Tigers’ away games this year.

Flares were let off on Headingley's Western Terrace when Castleford Tigers took on Leeds Rhinos a couple of weeks ago. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Fighting broke out in the crowd when Tigers visited Hull KR for a Betfred Super League game in February and flares were let off on the Western Terrace during their Cup win at Headingley two weeks ago.

Castleford say they have already banned nine people - for periods ranging from three years to life - over “troublesome behaviour” and are seeking to identify those involved in the incidents at Hull KR and Leeds.

A club staement said: “Castleford Tigers would like to make it perfectly clear that if anyone’s idea of supporting our club involves misbehaviour that includes but is not limited to verbal or physical abuse, violent conduct, the use of pyrotechnics such as flares or smoke bombs, vile and offensive chanting, excessive alcohol misuse or any drug misuse – then they are NOT welcome as a supporter of our club.”

Though Tigers have stressed it is only a “very small minority” who cause trouble, they are doing the right thing by facing it head on and taking firm action.

Rugby League fans have proven time and again they can come together as a 'family' for a cause, including for former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The issue is not confined to Castleford. It happens across Super League and, anecdotally, seems to be getting worse. Rugby league prides itself on its family image and the sport does tend to pull together at times of crisis.

The way rugby league rallied around Mose Masoe and Rob Burrow was a heartening example of that but, nowadays, big matches - finals and the Magic Weekend - are regularly disrupted by trouble in the crowd.

Earlier this year, a bus carrying Tigers fans home from a game at Warrington Wolves was attacked close to the stadium.

When Rhinos visited Wakefield Trinity last month, local radio commentators were subjected to a barrage of abuse from spectators sitting close by. To their credit, Wakefield’s management acted on that, placing stewards near the media area at the next home game, which did the trick.

Rugby League fans are renowned for the way they come together to support a cause as injured former Hull KR player Mose Masoe can attest. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

None of this is new. Leeds’ win against Hull in the 1910 Challenge Cup final replay, at Huddersfield’s Fartown, ended in chaos when a fan rushed at the referee.

He was tackled by a touch judge and, when the spectator turned on the flag waver, he was shoved away by one of Leeds’ forwards.

More of the crowd joined in the melee and the police had to get involved before the referee blew for full-time.

At least there was no social media 112 years ago. This week Warrington banned two ‘supporters’ over online abuse of a player.

The current issues haven’t developed overnight, but crowd misbehaviour is becoming a significant, if still relatively small, problem.

The fact many in the game aren’t willing to confront the subject doesn’t help.

Rugby league is proud of its image of rival fans standing shoulder to shoulder and that does still happen, though most modern stadiums tend to separate home and away spectators.

But a hardcore element of trouble-makers have been priced out of top-flight football and rugby league is a handy and cheaper alternative.

Some fans now actively avoid high-profile occasions, such as Magic Weekend, which is a shame and a concern for a sport not exactly awash with money.

The first step towards eradicating the problem is accepting it exists.