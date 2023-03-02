McShane, 33, was in Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad from 2009-2013 and then had a stint with Wakefield Trinity.

That ended when he joined Tigers in 2015 in an exchange deal which saw Scott Moore move the other way.

In his 199 games since, he has played at Wembley and Old Trafford and been named Super League’s Man of Steel, none of which seemed possible during his unhappy time at Wakefield.

Paul McShane, right with Kallum Watkins and Zak Hardaker, was a World Club Challenge winner for Leeds Rhinos against Manly Sea Eagles 13 yearsago this month. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

“There was a point in that season, when I was at Wakey, when I asked the coach at the time ‘what are your plans about me staying or going?’ and they didn’t really know,” he said.

“A bit of panic set in, we weren’t travelling well as a team and I wasn’t performing well as a player. I was thinking I might have to find a bit of work and get ready to go part-time.”

Of what he might have done instead, had then Tigers boss Daryl Powell not stepped in to sign him, McShane admitted: “I haven’t got a clue. As a kid all I wanted to do was play rugby so I didn’t think too much about it.

“I think that period made me realise I do want to be a rugby player and made me make the most of this opportunity I’ve got. Not many people get to have their hobby as a job, so it’s a case of not taking it for granted.”

Paul McShane contemplated retiring from full-time rugby league in 2015 when he was at Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The day when McShane will have to find a career off the rugby pitch is approaching. He is committed at Castleford until the end of 2025 and confirmed: “Ideally, the plan is to finish once my contract is up.

“I’d be happy to finish my time playing for this club. I’ll be 35/36 and I think it’s time to finish then.”

McShane’s double century makes Friday’s game a big one for him personally, but as Tigers go into Betfred Super League round three without a win, it is even more crucial to the team.

Paul McShane is set to make his 200th Castleford appearance against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There’s a fair bit of frustration, especially after last Sunday,” McShane said of the 24-6 home loss to St Helens.

“We gave ourselves some opportunities and it was an improvement on the week before, which is a positive sign, so hopefully we can finally piece it together this week.”

Tigers have two new half-backs this season, Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop and McShane noted: “It is going to take time [for the spine to gel], but it is coming.

“There was a massive improvement in a one-week period. We talk as a group about what we want and what we are comfortable doing and hopefully it isn’t too far away from showing on the pitch.”

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Eden, Fonua, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Milner, Broadbent, Vete, Mustapha, D Smith, Matagi, Watts.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, H Smith, Singleton, Powell, Bryne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Cooper, Ellis, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Nago, O’Neill, Miski, Nsemba.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).