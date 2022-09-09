'Part of their develoment': Leeds Rhinos academy in confident mood for Warrington Wolves play-off
Saturday’s play-off against Warrington Wolves at Headingley (noon) is another step on the learning curve for Leeds Rhinos’ under-18s, coach Chev Walker says.
Rhinos beat Warrington in their previous game, two weeks ago, to secure second spot on the table.
A win then could have given Rhinos the league leaders’ honour had St Helens been beaten in their last game and Walker feels there is less pressure this time, even with a Grand Final place up for grabs.
He said: “It’s another part of their development, giving them a taste of knockout rugby.
“We are trying not to build it up too much this time. Last time we wanted to put ourselves in a position to finish first, but this time it is just about trusting the process.
“We have worked hard all year for it, so we are going to go for it and do what we do well.”
Rhinos won both league fixtures against Warrington - who finished third - and won’t lack confidence.
“We have got a feel of them and we know what it takes to beat them,” Walker added.
“The biggest thing over the past two weeks has been teaching these players how to stay composed, not get overawed by the occasion and get out there and trust everything they’ve done all year to work.”
Walker was part of Rhinos first team coaching staff for Friday’s Betfred Super League play-off at Catalans Dragons.
The squad were due to arrive back from Perpignan in the early hours of Saturday and Walker said: “It’s going to be a busy few hours, but it’s good for the club we are in these situations - play-offs for both teams and the ladies as well.”
Rhinos’ under-18s, who lost only two of their 13 league fixtures, will be close to full strength, with Jack Sinfield set to feature after his performance was the difference in the crucial 24-22 win two weeks ago.
The only absentees are injured centre Max Simpson and on-loan forward Toby Warren who has been recalled by York City Knights head of his permanent move to Rhinos next year.