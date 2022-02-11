The National Conference outfit - and reigning Yorkshire Cup champions - visit League One strugglers London Skolars on Saturday (3.30pm) for a third round tie.

The winners will be at home to Sheffield Eagles in the next round and Parkside’s goal kicking prop Jamie Fields reckons they can emulate Lock Lane by bagging a semi-professional scalp.

The south Leeds side, coached by Castleford Tigers star Paul McShane, have looked at what Skolars have to offer and Fields said: “We fancy ourselves.”

Jamie Fields, with ball, says Parkside fancy their chances in the Cup this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He insisted: “The club’s in a good position.

“We’ve got a really young squad, with just a few lads like myself who are knocking on a bit.

“The Yorkshire Cup run [they won the trophy last month with a mixture of first and ‘A’ team players] put us in good stead and we’ve had two good results in the Challenge Cup.

“The Cup is always good to be part of. It’s good for the club and lads who have joined us who haven’t played in it before.

Parkside are coached by Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“These chances don’t come along very often, you have to work hard in your own league to get the rewards, but we are in good stead and we certainly fancy our chances.”

Lock Lane, who stunned Oldham in the second round, are at home to another League One side, Rochdale Hornets, on Saturday (2.30pm).

In the Betfred Championship, Dewsbury Rams will be looking to get off the mark on Sunday, while Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers both aim to protect a 100 per cent record.

Rams, who have lost their opening two games, are at home to Sheffield (3pm), when dual-registered Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella could make his return from a serious knee injury suffered last April.

After beginning their season with impressive wins over Halifax Panthers and Newcastle Thunder, Batley play host to York City Knights (3pm).

Featherstone Rovers make the long trip to Workington Town (2pm), six days after underlining their credentials as title favourites with a convincing victory over Leigh Centurions.