Overseas quota full for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity

A foreign player will have to leave if Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers or Wakefield Trinity want to bring in another import, it has been confirmed.

The Rugby Football League has issued a list of players on every club’s overseas and non-federation trained quotas.

Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Clubs are allowed up to five overseas players and a total of seven who are non-federation trained.

The overseas list includes players who do not hold a European Union passport and are not exempt under the ‘Kolpak’ ruling which covers Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea nationals.

Federation players are those who spent three seasons on the register of a European club before the age of 21.

The non-federation category (NFT) includes most quota players and the majority of off-quota Kolpak players, as well as British recruits from rugby union.

Rhinos recently signed Robert Lui and Rhyse Martin, who are on both lists, with Tongan international Tui Lolohea and Australian Matt Parcell moving on.

Lui took over Lolohea’s spot and Martin - who was born and raised in Australia, but qualifies for PNG through his father - replaced Parcell.

Rhinos actually have eight non-federation trained players, but Wellington Albert is exempt after he was made redundant due to previous club Widnes Vikings’ financial problems.

Castleford Tigers:

Overseas – Cheyse Blair, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao .

NFT – Cheyse Blair, Mitch Clark, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Leeds Rhinos:

Overseas - Adam Cuthbertson, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Ava Seumanufagai.

NFT - Wellington Albert (exempt), Adam Cuthbertson, Konrad Hurrell, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Nathaniel Peteru, Ava Seumanufagai.

Wakefield Trinity:

Overseas – Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou.

NFT - Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Pauli Pauli, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou.