Out-of-the-box solutions to some difficult rugby league problems – Peter Smith

Reigning world champions Australia, above, along with New Zealand have pulled out of this year’s Rugby League World Cup citing player welfare during a global pandemic. Picture: Tertius Pickard/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ.

The cost of putting a game on is split two or three ways and it’s ideal for Sky TV, but there are logistical problems – such as needing multiple sets of changing rooms.

Here’s a way to exploit the benefits of double-headers without the snags: back-to-back games between the same opponents.

Everybody – the fans, squads, officials, media and other staff – are all in place and there’d be no crossover between matches; game one finishes, everybody can have a rest, 90 minutes or so should do it, and then come back out and play again.

The Rugby League World Cup at St James’ Park, Newcastle. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Even better, we could have triple-headers, which would take care of loop fixtures without the season having to start early.

Of course, there might be some grumbles from the usual negative rugby league types.

Players would probably complain. But they are highly-paid, professional athletes; playing rugby is their job and they should just get on with it.

One thing’s for sure, it would make them realise how lucky they are when they get two clear days between matches, like Leeds Rhinos have been kindly provided with this week.

Coaches would no doubt bang on about ‘no time to train’ and other excuses. But, if players don’t know what they are doing by the time the season starts, whoever’s preparing them isn’t doing their job properly.

Fans might not like it. They’d probably whinge about the first game kicking off too early or the second one finishing too late. They might even say they aren’t getting value for money, if players get a bit tired after a couple of hours on the field.

But, really, who cares what the supporters think?

They should just pay their money and turn up, like they always have and no doubt always will.

The hour and a half between fixtures wouldn’t be ideal.

It’s probably too long, but – and this is a crucial point – the match review panel will need to go through the first game to decide who needs a suspension for the second.

An hour and a half gives them time to watch the full match and have a break for a cup of tea at half-time. We can’t treat them like robots.

They have double-headers in Major League baseball; that’s a 162-round season and you don’t hear them complaining.

The T-20 cricket semi-finals and final are staged on the same day and always attracts a full house. Maybe rugby league could do the same with the Challenge Cup.

There were two matches at Wembley this year – so why not guarantee a decent crowd by playing three? It’s this sort of outside-the-box thinking the European game does so well and the Aussies and Kiwis lack.

For example, their short-sighted decision not to take part in the World Cup, which apparently is being staged in the UK this autumn, with tickets already on sale and broadcast deals in place.

Nobody running the game – certainly not in this country – cares about ‘player welfare and safety’ so that can’t be the real reason they aren’t coming.

That said, you’ve got to admire the way NRL clubs put themselves and the domestic competition first. Who needs new global audiences, when the game gets on fine in two states of Australia and the M62 corridor?

Never mind England against Australia, what the sporting public really wants is to watch Leeds play Castleford or Wigan face St Helens, every other week.

If the Aussies and Kiwis don’t turn up though, it won’t be a problem.

The organisers could invite the United States or Canada instead.

Apparently, there’s a bit of interest in the game over there, even if no professional clubs, for some reason.

Or, even better, form an independent panel – rugby league is big on independent panels – and get them to choose who takes over.

Then they’ll pick Leigh and that’ll solve the problem of anyone travelling having to travel to a foreign country.

Simple solutions to difficult problems.