'Out-enthused': Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford blames 'attitude' for loss to Wakefield Trinity

Tigers were 30-0 behind in the final quarter when they scored their only try.

It was their first loss to Wakefield in 18 meetings and Radford admitted they were second-best.

"It was a well deserved victory by a team that was prepared to out-derby their opposition,” Radford said.

Tigers' Greg Eden is tackled by James Batchelor. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

"I said before the game it was their desperation against our ambition, which means the most.

"The stall was set out really early with the intent they defended with and the lack of intent we had.

“When you see that rabble with the ball towards the back end of the second half, that’s the culmination of a lot of tired blokes who weren’t prepared to put in early and get the rewards for that.”

Jake Mamo on the attack for Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Radford felt his men were “lacklustre” with the ball.

"From the off we weren’t at it,” he conceded.

"We’d have needed a shift in attitude to rescue it.”

Of how much a setback the defeat was to his side, Radford added: “I think we’ll find that out in the next few weeks, but it seems like we fell down the stairs.