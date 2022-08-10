Ryan Hall, who won six Super League Grand Finals with Leeds and is now at this Friday’s opponents Hull KR, played open-age rugby for Oulton Raiders before joining Rhinos’ academy.
He is arguably the most famous product of a club whose other star graduates include Ryan Hudson - who played for Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity - and Wigan and Great Britain hardman Kelvin Skerrett.
An afternoon and evening celebration will take place at the Oulton and Woodlesford Sports and Social Club, in Wakefield Road, Oulton, on Saturday, when Raiders play host to Saddleworth Rangers in National Conference Division One.
Founded in 1962 as Oulton Miners Welfare, the south Leeds club has produced a host of elite-level players for both the men’s and women’s games.
The women’s team, Oulton Raidettes, began in 2012 with a single open-age lineup and now boasts numerous junior girls’ sides, providing a pathway through the club and into Women’s Super League.
This year Raidettes became the first community side to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, beating Super League opposition along the way.
Eight Raidettes have moved on to Super League clubs and Rhinos’ Dannielle Anderson, one of the original squad members, is an England international.
In addition, around 20 Oulton girls are training in Super League academies.
Over the past decade, the Oulton men’s first team have twice won promotion within the Conference structure and reached the third round of the Challenge Cup in 2018, before being beaten by Hunslet.
Current Super League players who emerged from Raiders’ junior system include Rhinos’
Ash Handley, James Bentley and Jack Walker, Alex Sutcliffe, of Castleford Tigers and Luis Johnson, who is at Hull KR.
The club was stunned in December, 2020 by the death of stalwart Stephen ‘Rocky’ Whitehead, aged 73
One of amateur rugby league’s best-known faces, he dedicated much of his life to training ‘tots’ sides at the club, known as Rocky’s Giants.
A Raiders spokesperson said: “Our 60th anniversary is set to be a special occasion, looking back at all the club has achieved for our community over the past six decades.
“We look forward to welcoming back many old faces and sharing so many wonderful memories from days gone by, while also raising a glass to remember those no longer with us and looking ahead to many more years of success at Raider Park.”