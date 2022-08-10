Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hall, who won six Super League Grand Finals with Leeds and is now at this Friday’s opponents Hull KR, played open-age rugby for Oulton Raiders before joining Rhinos’ academy.

He is arguably the most famous product of a club whose other star graduates include Ryan Hudson - who played for Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity - and Wigan and Great Britain hardman Kelvin Skerrett.

An afternoon and evening celebration will take place at the Oulton and Woodlesford Sports and Social Club, in Wakefield Road, Oulton, on Saturday, when Raiders play host to Saddleworth Rangers in National Conference Division One.

Oulton product Ryan Hall, left, conducted the 2015 Challenge Cup draw, along with Castleford's Oliver Holmes, at Raiders' clubhouse. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1962 as Oulton Miners Welfare, the south Leeds club has produced a host of elite-level players for both the men’s and women’s games.

The women’s team, Oulton Raidettes, began in 2012 with a single open-age lineup and now boasts numerous junior girls’ sides, providing a pathway through the club and into Women’s Super League.

This year Raidettes became the first community side to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, beating Super League opposition along the way.

Emily Fitzpatrick in action for Oulton Raidettes against Huddersfield Giants in a recent women's nines tournament in Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Eight Raidettes have moved on to Super League clubs and Rhinos’ Dannielle Anderson, one of the original squad members, is an England international.

In addition, around 20 Oulton girls are training in Super League academies.

Over the past decade, the Oulton men’s first team have twice won promotion within the Conference structure and reached the third round of the Challenge Cup in 2018, before being beaten by Hunslet.

Current Super League players who emerged from Raiders’ junior system include Rhinos’

Rhinos' James Bentley, who started out at Oulton Raiders. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Ash Handley, James Bentley and Jack Walker, Alex Sutcliffe, of Castleford Tigers and Luis Johnson, who is at Hull KR.

The club was stunned in December, 2020 by the death of stalwart Stephen ‘Rocky’ Whitehead, aged 73

One of amateur rugby league’s best-known faces, he dedicated much of his life to training ‘tots’ sides at the club, known as Rocky’s Giants.

A Raiders spokesperson said: “Our 60th anniversary is set to be a special occasion, looking back at all the club has achieved for our community over the past six decades.