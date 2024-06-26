The Yorkshire Evening Post gives every player a mark out of 10 after each game, with ratings this year so far ranging from three to nine. Occasionally a mark hasn’t been awarded if a player is on the field for less than five minutes – for example Riley Lumb who was hurt in the opening moments of the home win over London Broncos and Corey Johnson after he got on for the last couple at Catalans Dragons and Hull FC. Here’s the average mark for all 29 players who have made a first team appearance this year.