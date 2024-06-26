Only 2 regulars score above 7: Leeds Rhinos players ratings for season so far

By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
With 16 competitive games played, it has been a disappointing season for Leeds Rhinos, but some players have impressed.

The Yorkshire Evening Post gives every player a mark out of 10 after each game, with ratings this year so far ranging from three to nine. Occasionally a mark hasn’t been awarded if a player is on the field for less than five minutes – for example Riley Lumb who was hurt in the opening moments of the home win over London Broncos and Corey Johnson after he got on for the last couple at Catalans Dragons and Hull FC. Here’s the average mark for all 29 players who have made a first team appearance this year.

Here's how all 29 players used by Rhinos this season have rated on average, based on marks given after every match.

1. Leeds Rhinos player ratings for 2024 so far

Here's how all 29 players used by Rhinos this season have rated on average, based on marks given after every match.

15 marks - average 6.13

2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)

15 marks - average 6.13Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3 marks - average 6.33.

3. David Fusitu'a (no 2)

3 marks - average 6.33.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

12 marks - average 5.91.

4. Harry Newman (no 3)

12 marks - average 5.91.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

12 marks - average 6.25.

5. Paul Momirovski (no 4)

12 marks - average 6.25.Photo: Steve Riding

13 marks - average 7.07.

6. Ash Handley (no 5)

13 marks - average 7.07.Photo: Bruce Rollinson

