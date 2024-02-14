In the Challenge Cup 25 years ago, Barrie McDermott (number 10) pleads his innocence following a tackle on Wigan's Simon Haughton, but the red card was shown and Leeds Rhinos were down to 12 men. Picture by Steve Riding.

On February 14, 1999, Leeds opened their season with a Challenge Cup fourth round tie at home to Wigan Warriors, the team who had beaten them in the first Super League Grand Final four months earlier. Wigan had also finished top of the table in 1998, with Rhinos in second place, so it was a blockbuster clash - but what happened 20 minutes into the contest turned it into an unforgettable epic.

Disaster struck for Leeds when Barrie McDermott was sent-off by referee Russell Smith for a high tackle on Simon Haughton with just 19 minutes played. Rhinos were 6-2 ahed at that stage, Brad Godden having opened the scoring with a try which Iestyn Harris converted, before Andy Farrell landed a penalty for the visitors, the first of his two goals.

McDermott was a former Wigan player and his great mate Terry O’Connor played for the visitors that afternoon, in a game Broadcast by the BBC’s Sunday Grandstand. McDermott said later: “Terry O'Connor went to the ref immediately after the tackle and said 'come on Russell, that's got to be a red card' and Russell Smith replied ‘you're right Terry, it is’ and then waved the red card at me. As I was walking off I was thinking with friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Brad Godden celebrates at man of the match Ryan Sheridan scores in Leeds Rhinos' stunning Challenge Cup tie victory against Wigan Warriors 25 years ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

A man down, against England’s top team, it seemed certain Rhinos would crumble, but - roared on by most of a 15,542 crowd - Leeds achieved the impossible. A Harris drop goal and try from Leroy Rivett, which the captain converted, made it 13-2, but Wigan Haughton and Kris Radlinski pulled tries back to leave just a point between the sides at the break.

Leeds increased that with a Ryan Sheridan drop goal and Harris penalty, but survived huge pressure before Marcus St Hilaire crossed with 13 minutes left. Harris added the extras to make it a 10-point game and man of the match Sheridan dived over from acting half five later to seal it, Harris booting his fifth goal. Jason Robinson scored a late consolation try from Wigan, whose other points came from a Greg Florimo conversion.