Centre Harry Newman is poised to make only his third appearances of the year when Rhinos play host to Wigan on Thursday.

A hamstring injury kept the England World Cup hopeful out of all but one of Rhinos’ opening 15 fixtures and he was then suspended for three matches just two games into his comeback.

That ban was completed last week and Peet warned: “He is one of the most exciting players in the country.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The Wigan boss also regards full-back/half-back Richie Myler as a dangerman and added: “I think the two wingers they’ve got would stand up against anyone in the competition.

“There’s a lot of exciting players across their squad and Headingley is one of the great rugby league venues.

“With a new coach, who has not had that many games in front of the home fans, we are under no illusions about the test that awaits us,”

Wigan are 13 points clear of Leeds in the table, but Peet reckons Rhinos’ squad is better than their overall record this year suggests.

Mike Cooper could make his Wigan debut against Leeds, following a move from Warrington Wolves. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“They are looking for that consistency, but the team and the talent they’ve got, they are a club that demands success, they recruit accordingly and they have got a great academy as well,” he said,

“If you look at their squad, at their best it is very, very dangerous.”

While Rhinos have only one experienced senior prop, Mikolaj Oledzki, in their 20-man group for tomorrow, Wigan could give a debut to former Warrington Wolves front-rower Mike Cooper.

The England man was due to join them next season, but the deal was brought forward this week and Cooper is included in Wigan’s initial squad for the trip to Headingley.

“The fact we signed him for next year shows we rated him highly as a bloke and a player,” Peet said.