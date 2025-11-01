Here's how the England players rated in the second Ashes Test against Australia.placeholder image
One 4/10, but Leeds Rhinos man gets 8 in Peter Smith's England player ratings from 14-4 loss to Australia

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Nov 2025, 16:42 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 17:09 GMT
England turned in a much-improved team performance, but Australia retained the Ashes following a 14-4 win in today’s second Test.

A 52,106 full house at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium saw England take the game to the Kangaroos in the opening 40 and they were unlucky not to go in ahead at half-time, Harry Smith kicking two penalty goals to twice cancel out similar efforts by Nathan Cleary.

Australia, though, were the better team in the second period and won the game with two tries in five minutes through Cameron Munster and Hudson Young. Here’s how the England players rated.

No real attacking chances, but was steady, was taken out for the penalty which made it all square at the break 6

1. Full-back: AJ Brimson (number 1)

No real attacking chances, but was steady, was taken out for the penalty which made it all square at the break 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sin-binned inside the opening two minutes, went close twice in the opening 40, a couple of big efforts in defence 6

2. Winger: Dom Young (no 2)

Sin-binned inside the opening two minutes, went close twice in the opening 40, a couple of big efforts in defence 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Lovely pass almost put his winger in, but needed more quality ball 7

3. Centre: Herbie Farnworth (no 3)

Lovely pass almost put his winger in, but needed more quality ball 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Created an early chance for his winger; wasn’t really in the game after that, but did make a try-saving tackle n Hudson Young 5

4. Centre: Jake Wardle (no 4)

Created an early chance for his winger; wasn’t really in the game after that, but did make a try-saving tackle n Hudson Young 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had an early chance snuffed out by Reece Walsh, couldn’t take a (poor) pass leading to the Aussies’s first try and didn’t deal with a kick for the second 4

5. Wing: Tom Johnstone (no 5)

Had an early chance snuffed out by Reece Walsh, couldn’t take a (poor) pass leading to the Aussies’s first try and didn’t deal with a kick for the second 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Did some good things, but couldn’t create an opening and his poor pass led to the Aussies’ opening try 5

6. Stand-off: George Williams (no 6)

Did some good things, but couldn’t create an opening and his poor pass led to the Aussies’ opening try 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

