Oli Burton all set to make his Hunslet debut at Midlands Hurricanes

The 20-year-old is the son of former Hunslet player Danny Burton and has been signed on a season-long loan from Batley Bulldogs as cover for Cam Berry.

Fellow loan players Cole Oakley and Jacob Doyle will also feature, but Hunslet are without Berry, Dave Gibbons, Joe Summers (all shoulder) and Duane Straugheir (groin) through injury and Kiedan Hartley is suspended.

Coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We have prepared for the game really well and last week’s bye came at a good time for us, as we have been able to focus on the areas of our game we have been falling short in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet's Oli Burton in action for Leeds Rhinos Academy. Picture: Craig Hawkhead Photography.

“Midlands are a well-coached side; they all know their jobs and do them very well.

“It will be a tough assignment, but it’s one we’re all looking forward to.”

In the Betfred Championship, Featherstone Rovers are at home to Widnes Vikings on Sunday (3pm), Dewsbury Rams visit London Broncos for a relegation four-pointer (3pm) and Batley Bulldogs travel to Workington Town (2pm).

Hunslet (at Midlands Hurricanes): From Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Syme, O’Hanlon, Jones-Bishop, Rowley,Paga, Beer, Bodman, Moorhouse, Sanderson, Moran, Oakley, Doyle, Burton.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw is expecting a tough assignment at Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.