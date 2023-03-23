'Nothing short of awful': Castleford Tigers urged to back up Leeds Rhinos effort v Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers’ players have been challenged to prove last week’s win over Leeds Rhinos wasn’t a one off.
A 14-8 success broke Tigers’ duck in Betfred Super League, but their next two games are against unbeaten sides who are first and second in the table, Warrington Wolves at home on Friday followed by a trip to Catalans Dragons eight days later.
Tigers traditionally raise their game to face Rhinos, but sometimes fall flat the following week and interim-coach Andy Last stressed: “That’s the challenge for us.”
He said: “We spoke at the beginning of the year about being a consistent team, but the manner of our performances in the first five weeks haven’t been.
“There’s been periods when we’ve been okay and some when we’ve been nothing short of awful. We found a bit of a blueprint in terms of the effort areas against Leeds, but the challenge for us as a group is to get back there.”
Last added: “The pleasing thing against Leeds was we didn’t make unforced errors coming out of yardage.
“Our completion rate was around 80 per cent and that gives you enough energy to defend the way we did against Leeds.
“It is going to be a big job, Warrington pose different questions to what Leeds do, but we’ve had a good look at them on tape and practised well this week. It’s all about performing under pressure on game day now.”
Ending Warrington’s winning start would boost Last’s hopes of being appointed coach full-time.
He revealed he has yet to have a formal interview and the club have told him they will take four to six weeks to consider applications.
Jordan Turner, George Griffin, Alex Sutcliffe, Albert Vete and potential debutant Jacob Hookem are all contending for a place in Tigers’ 17 to face Warrington, but Mahe Fonua drops out after failing a head injury assessment last week.
Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Milner, Broadbent, Vete, Mustapha, Smith, Matagi, Hookem, Qareqare, Watts.
Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Hayes, Kasiano, Mata’utia, Mikaele, Minikin, Nicholson, Philbin, Ratchford, Reddecliff, Russell, Thomas, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Williams.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.