News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
33 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Trust Gangata murder accused appear in court over fatal stabbing
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

'Nothing short of awful': Castleford Tigers urged to back up Leeds Rhinos effort v Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers’ players have been challenged to prove last week’s win over Leeds Rhinos wasn’t a one off.

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 2 min read

A 14-8 success broke Tigers’ duck in Betfred Super League, but their next two games are against unbeaten sides who are first and second in the table, Warrington Wolves at home on Friday followed by a trip to Catalans Dragons eight days later.

Tigers traditionally raise their game to face Rhinos, but sometimes fall flat the following week and interim-coach Andy Last stressed: “That’s the challenge for us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We spoke at the beginning of the year about being a consistent team, but the manner of our performances in the first five weeks haven’t been.

Interim-coach Andy Last celebrates Tigers' win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Interim-coach Andy Last celebrates Tigers' win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Interim-coach Andy Last celebrates Tigers' win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There’s been periods when we’ve been okay and some when we’ve been nothing short of awful. We found a bit of a blueprint in terms of the effort areas against Leeds, but the challenge for us as a group is to get back there.”

Last added: “The pleasing thing against Leeds was we didn’t make unforced errors coming out of yardage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our completion rate was around 80 per cent and that gives you enough energy to defend the way we did against Leeds.

“It is going to be a big job, Warrington pose different questions to what Leeds do, but we’ve had a good look at them on tape and practised well this week. It’s all about performing under pressure on game day now.”

George Griffin could return for Tigers against Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
George Griffin could return for Tigers against Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
George Griffin could return for Tigers against Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Ending Warrington’s winning start would boost Last’s hopes of being appointed coach full-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He revealed he has yet to have a formal interview and the club have told him they will take four to six weeks to consider applications.

Jordan Turner, George Griffin, Alex Sutcliffe, Albert Vete and potential debutant Jacob Hookem are all contending for a place in Tigers’ 17 to face Warrington, but Mahe Fonua drops out after failing a head injury assessment last week.

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Sutcliffe, Milner, Broadbent, Vete, Mustapha, Smith, Matagi, Hookem, Qareqare, Watts.

Jacob Hookem, pictured playing for Hull FC against Wigan last July, has been named in Tigers' 21-man squad to face Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Jacob Hookem, pictured playing for Hull FC against Wigan last July, has been named in Tigers' 21-man squad to face Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Jacob Hookem, pictured playing for Hull FC against Wigan last July, has been named in Tigers' 21-man squad to face Warrington. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Hayes, Kasiano, Mata’utia, Mikaele, Minikin, Nicholson, Philbin, Ratchford, Reddecliff, Russell, Thomas, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Williams.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

RhinosCastleford TigersLeeds RhinosWarrington WolvesTigersSuper LeagueMarcus Griffiths