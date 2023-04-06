News you can trust since 1890
'Not the prettiest': Hunslet RLFC coach assesses rivals Dewsbury Rams ahead of Good Friday derby

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw has added spice to his side’s Good Friday derby by describing hosts Dewsbury Rams as effective, but not good to watch.

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

Rams, coached by former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity half-back Liam Finn, were relegated from the Betfred Championship last year, but are top of League One with a 100 per cent record from their opening four matches.

They also stunned Championship visitors Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup last weekend and Kilshaw accepts the Parksiders have their hands full.

He said: “Dewsbury have started the season well, they have shown their quality, beating Widnes.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.
“They are very methodical in what they do. It’s not the most pretty on the eye, or a brand of rugby league that’s good to watch, but it is getting them good results.”

Kilshaw insisted: “We are aware of the threat and physicality of how they will play and we know what work ethic and approach to the game is needed to have the outcome we are capable of and we want. It’s a huge challenge and it’s one we are ready to meet head-on.”

Hunslet, who have had a three-week break between games, are breathing down Rams’ necks, after two wins from their opening three matches.

“The group is excited, these are the games they play for,” Kilshaw added. “We have had an extended preparation and the players are itching to get out of the blocks and rip in.

Hunslet's Aaron York, pictured receiving the ball from Nathan Conroy, is ruled out through concussion suffered in a motoring accident. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.Hunslet's Aaron York, pictured receiving the ball from Nathan Conroy, is ruled out through concussion suffered in a motoring accident. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
“We are over the bumps and bruises from an intense start to the season and we are refreshed and ready to go.”

Hunslet will be without Aaron York who sustained concussion in a serious motor accident last month. Peter Ryan has been released for personal reasons.

Dewsbury Rams: from Restall, Carr, Greensmith, Sykes, Turner, Beckett, Butterworth, Ferguson, Davies, Garside, Day, Dixon, Morris, Grahan, Walker, Jordan, Coventry, Whiteley, Wilkinson, O’Connor, Littlewood.

Hunslet: from Watson, Render, Ryder, Burton, Lawton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Greenwood, Bull, Wheeler, Darley, Goddard.

Referee: Kevin More (Normanton). Kick-off: Friday, 3pm.

