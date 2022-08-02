Rhinos celebrate their win at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Our Leeds Rhinos Jury were left stunned and delighted by the comeback win at Catalans Dragons which keeps coach Rohan Smith’s men on track for a place in the play-offs.

Here’s what they made of one of Rhinos’ most memorable Betfred Super League victories

OLIVER LIMON

Aidan Sezerscores the winning try. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Hail Sezer. Although we travelled to the south of France with hope, this has to be one of the toughest challenges in Super League and so it proved with Catalan quickly two tries in front.

At 18-6 down at half time, we were left with a mountain to climb. An early yellow card for Prior at the start of the second half made it even harder and when he saw red on his return, at 30-6 it looked all over for the 12 men of Leeds.

However, this has to go down as one of Super League’s greatest comebacks. To score five consecutive tries was a remarkable feat, Myler being the main beneficiary with a hat-trick.

The group kept their composure in golden point going in for a classic try. This should give everyone hope we can still make the play-offs with this never say die attitude.

Coach Rohan Smith dofs his cap to the Rhinos fans who made the trip to Perpignan. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

That was the most gallant effort 12 men have produced for Leeds in a long time. Smells like team spirit. The pink shirt made a dramatic comeback, let's wear it every week.

IAIN SHARP

Last Saturday night Leeds managed to pull off the biggest great escape in southern France, since an Australian-accented James Coburn made it over the Pyrenees in the 1963 John Sturgess film of the same name.

At 24 points down on the scoreboard and with another instalment of ‘Kendall versus Prior’ ending with the latter back in the sheds, things looked bleak even by Rhinos’ standards, according to the club's ropey internet commentary.

But, such is the power of swapping over to the Twitter feed of the game and the already established powers of the pink kit and anything was possible.

Earlier in the season, we'd have dematerialized faster than Dr Who's Tardis, but under Rohan Smith, the team shows new fire and possibly the start of another great era?

Salford at Headingley on Sunday and another 'four pointer' in the quest for the play-offs.

KHYA GOTT

Much like the game against Wigan, I didn’t expect much from the Catalans match.

I wasn’t surprised to see the Rhinos concede an early lead and honestly, when it was 30-6 and Matt Prior was sent off, I didn’t have much hope for the rest of the game.

However, the lucky pink pink kit was at it again and we turned it around and came from behind to beat the Dragons in France. What a result.

It’s hard to believe we could get the win at all. I’m sure at the start of the season, or even a month or two ago, that would have been impossible, but the desire, determination and grit to turn things around worked in our favour.

Highlights were the hat-trick from Myler, the try from Dwyer and the golden point try from Sezer, but it was a great team performance from all 12.

After that result, I feel like we should fear no team we come up against now. Two fantastic results back-to-back reinforces that.

Anyway, I’m sure all the fans out in Perpignan had a great evening celebrating and I wish I’d been there with them. What a game.

JOSH MORROW

What a comeback!

I will be honest and say when I looked at the scoreline when Prior was shown the red card, I stopped following the score thinking we were in for hiding, but how wrong I was.

The team spirit and self-belief that Rohan Smith has instilled in the squad have been the main reason why they came back and are still in the play-off hunt.

Sezer’s winning try is precisely why they signed him. He has had some hammer this year and to be fair some of it was justified, but he is the half-back Leeds need.

Prior hasn’t been up to his high standards this past month with suspensions and getting sent-off, but fans on social media need to cut him some slack.

He was outstanding for a few years when we were really struggling and always ran his blood to water for the team.

If Rhinos can do the unthinkable and get wins against Salford, Hull KR, and Warrington in the next three games they will be unbeaten in five and will put themselves in with a shout of play-off rugby.

KENDLE HARDISTY

I thought last week against Wigan was our best game, but the Rhinos had to go and make me eat my words.

At 30-6 points down, down to 12 men with half an hour to go, you think the game is done and dusted.

Once again, Rohan has done something with this team that no other coach has been able to do. We are playing free-flowing footy and it is lovely to watch.

Cameron Smith is becoming a key man and looks a very mature player. Richie Myler had another solid game for the Rhinos and Brad Dwyer seems to be proving his worth with all the contract talks up in the air.

It was a very famous and important win for the Rhinos.

You’d think Salford at home is a game we would easily win, especially the form we are in. However, Salford had to go and beat Saints on Sunday to build more confidence.

It’s a massive game in terms of the table, with us one point behind Salford who hold that final play off position. It’s a big one!

TOM RHODES

Wow, what a comeback from the boys on Saturday night down in southern France: from being 24 points down, to taking Catalans to golden point for Sezer to then walk straight over that white line to get the winning try.

Fair play to Aidan for then running over to the Rhinos fans who made the long journey down to support the boys. I’m glad to see Rohan bringing Aidan out of his shell and

performing like he did when he was at his peak at the Huddersfield Giants.

Also, a big mention to Cameron Smith who has really played exceptionally well this season and is so improved compared to where he was at the beginning of the year. He reminds me of a young Alex Walmsley.

It’s a big fixture this Sunday, definitely a must-win as Salford are standing in our way for that sixth spot.

They’ll be very confident coming into the game due to their thumping of St Helens, which was nice to see by the way.